GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable tumbles to daily lows, sub-1.2900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading at daily lows in the New York session. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2815 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling, on the daily chart, had a spike above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) while reaching levels not seen since mid-May 2019. The Brexit headlines remain the main drivers behind the GBP/USD moves. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bull channel above its main SMAs. However, GBP/USD is retracing down, below the 1.2900 handle while approaching the 50 SMA. Sellers need to break the 1.2815 support to travel towards the 1.2772 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is seen at 1.2880 and 1.2908, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2864
Today Daily Change -0.0048
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1.2912
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.254
Daily SMA50 1.2392
Daily SMA100 1.2428
Daily SMA200 1.2716
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2922
Previous Daily Low 1.284
Previous Weekly High 1.299
Previous Weekly Low 1.2515
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2871
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.286
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2809
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2778
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2942
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2973
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3024

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

