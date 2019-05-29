GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trying to find a bottom above 1.2600 the figure

- GBP/USD has been under strong selling pressure in the last weeks.
- GBP/USD downside pressure is weakening suggesting that a reversal up above 1.2700 can be on the cards.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD has been stabilizing above the 1.2600 figure while trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).
The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term.
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
GBP/USD is rebounding from the current weekly low as the bulls are challenging the 50 SMA. The market is likely attempting to form a bottom above the 1.2600 figure but it remains unclear when the bulls will show up. A break above 1.2700 should lead to an acceleration to 1.2750. On the flip side, a break below 1.2600 the figure on a daily closing basis could potentially open the doors to a new bear leg to the downside.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2655
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2653
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2873
|Daily SMA50
|1.2985
|Daily SMA100
|1.3015
|Daily SMA200
|1.2955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2703
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2649
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2605
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
