GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading near daily highs above 1.2320 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is rebounding sharply from 2-weeks lows.
  • The market is challenging the daily highs above, hovering above the 1.2320 level.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Pound is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). So far, GBP/USD is trading virtually unchanged this Friday. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD reversed its earlier losses now trading near daily highs and just above the 1.2320 level. Bears would need a break below the 1.2280 support and the 200 SMA in order to drive the market towards the 1.2200 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute 

 
The Pound/US Dollar exchange is challenging the 50 SMA on the 30-minute chart. If the market closes above the 1.2320 level this Friday, it is likely the market will test the 1.2360/80 resistance zone next week. If broken the next level is seen at 1.2415 on the way up.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2325
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2323
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2352
Daily SMA50 1.227
Daily SMA100 1.2463
Daily SMA200 1.2734
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2382
Previous Daily Low 1.2303
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2333
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2351
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2257
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2211
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2369
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2415
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2448

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

