GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading below 1.2900 figure ahead of Fed’s decision

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading mixed ahead of the Fed’s decision at 18:00 GMT. 
  • The current bullish momentum is doubtful, decreasing the possibilities of a breakout above the 1.2900 handle. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
In October, the Cable had a dramatic boost above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) and hit levels not seen since mid-May 2019. The market is likely waiting for the Fed’s rate decision at 18:00 GMT. 
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is sidelined below both the 1.2900 figure and the 50 SMA. One more time, the spot is failing to breach the 1.2909 resistance near the 50 SMA. The market will need to break above that level for a retest of the 1.2950/1.3000 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above a flat 200 SMA, suggesting a questionable bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at 1.2850 and 1.2815, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2875
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.265
Daily SMA50 1.245
Daily SMA100 1.2434
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2906
Previous Daily Low 1.2804
Previous Weekly High 1.3013
Previous Weekly Low 1.2787
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2843
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2758
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2711
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2914
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3016

 

 

