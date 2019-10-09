GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading below 1.2230 ahead of the FOMC Minutes

- GBP/USD is retracing the Brexit-related spike to 1.2292.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.2200 support.
- The FOMC Minutes are scheduled at 18:00 GMT.
GBP/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the Cable is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). At the start of the day, GBP/USD jumped on reports of EU concession on the Irish backstop. The FOMC Minutes scheduled at 18:00 GMT can lead to some volatility on the currency pair.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD is back into the 1.2200/1.2226 support zone. A break below 1.2200 can expose the 1.2130 level to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
The Sterling is trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 1.2255 and 1.2280 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2376
|Daily SMA50
|1.2255
|Daily SMA100
|1.242
|Daily SMA200
|1.2718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2303
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2194
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.213
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2347
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2392
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances from the lows amid hopes for a partial trade deal
EUR/USD is trading above closer to 1.10. China is reportedly willing to buy US agricultural goods, raising hopes for a partial deal. Fed Chair Powell repeated his optimistic view of the economy.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.22 amid growing Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD is falling back toward 1.22 after Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier said the prospects of reaching a deal are dim. The comments followed previous reports of an imminent collapse in talks.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
FOMC Minutes Meeting Preview: Balancing the odds
Two rate cuts since July have given Fed rate policy a firm downward bias. Yet Chairman Powell and the governors have been reluctant to commit to the type of counter cyclical view that in the past would have reduced rates by much of the available margin.