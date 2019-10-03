GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading at five-day highs above the 1.2360 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is easing from daily highs after the London close.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.2420 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling is trading in a downtrend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). US weakness and positive Brexit news gave GBP/USD a boost this Thursday. 
 
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the 50 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. A break above 1.2420 and the 100 SMA would expose the 1.2450 and 1.2480 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute 

 
The Pound/US Dollar exchange rate is trading above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Immediate supports are seen at the 1.2360 and 1.2340 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2372
Today Daily Change 0.0074
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 1.2298
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2383
Daily SMA50 1.2256
Daily SMA100 1.2438
Daily SMA200 1.2726
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2325
Previous Daily Low 1.2227
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2264
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2287
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2242
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2185
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2144
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.234
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2381
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2437

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism

GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies

USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies

The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September. 

USD/JPY News

Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels

Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels

Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.

Gold News

US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens

US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens

The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures