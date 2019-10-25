GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading at daily lows near 1.2815 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2815 support level in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2815/1.2772 support zone.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling in October spiked up above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) and hit levels not seen since mid-May 2019. The Brexit headlines remain the main catalysts behind the GBP moves. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is retracing down, below the 1.2900 handle and the 50 SMA. Bears need a daily break below the 1.2815/1.2772 support zone to reach the 1.2700 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. The main resistances are seen at 1.2880 and 1.2908, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2816
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.2851
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2567
Daily SMA50 1.2408
Daily SMA100 1.243
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2951
Previous Daily Low 1.2787
Previous Weekly High 1.299
Previous Weekly Low 1.2515
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.285
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2775
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2699
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2939
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3027
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3103

 

 

