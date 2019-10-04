GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trading at daily lows near 1.2280 after US NFP

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is challenging the daily lows after the release of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP).
  • The monthly job report came in at 136K vs. 145K for September, while wages also disappointed at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Non-Farm Payrolls came in at 136K vs. 145K for September, while wages also disappointed at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast. However, the Greenback is up across the board. 
 
 

 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A break below 1.2280 can expose 1.2240/20 and 1.2160 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute 

 
The Pound/US Dollar exchange rate is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.2340/60 and 1.2420 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2289
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.2331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2383
Daily SMA50 1.2253
Daily SMA100 1.2433
Daily SMA200 1.2725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2414
Previous Daily Low 1.2266
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2357
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2322
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.226
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2112
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2408
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2556

 

 

