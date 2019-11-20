GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable trades steady above 1.2900 figure post-FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable is about to end the day virtually unchanged above the 1.2900 handle.
  • Support is seen at 1.2910 and 1.2890 levels. 
  • FOMC minutes: Most policymakers said rate cut was warranted due to global weakness.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
Sterling/Dollar is consolidating last month’s rally in the 1.2800-1.3000 price zone. GBP/USD, last month, reached levels not seen since mid-May 2019. FOMC minutes: Most policymakers said rate cut was warranted due to global weakness.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 

The market is trading above the 1.2900 handle and the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Buyers will likely try to retake the 1.2940 and 1.2957 resistances on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Further up lie the 1.2986 level.  
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is trading just above the 50 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.2910, 1.2890 and 1.2870 price levels.  
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2922
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2877
Daily SMA50 1.2645
Daily SMA100 1.2468
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.297
Previous Daily Low 1.291
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2933
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2947
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2902
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2876
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2842
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2997
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3024

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

