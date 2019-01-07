GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable trades at daily lows post US data

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is under pressure below the 1.2700 handle.
  • Bears need to break below 1.2645 support.

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI comes in at 51.7 in June vs. 51 expected, USD gathers strength

 

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading below the 1.2700 figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart


 
Cable is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. Bears ant to surpass 1.2645 to reach 1.2613 and 1.2590, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart


 
GBP/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs. Resistance is at 1.2660, 1.2680 and 1.2720, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

 
  1.2695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2676
Daily SMA50 1.2789
Daily SMA100 1.2945
Daily SMA200 1.2918
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2735
Previous Daily Low 1.2664
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2661
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2626
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2589
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2804

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD falls after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD is falling and trading closer to 1.1300 after US ISM Manufacturing PMI beats with 51.7 points. Markets are digesting the US-Sino trade truce. Earlier, euro-zone missed expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data

GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data

GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 51.7. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce

USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.

USD/JPY News

Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390

Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390

The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.

Gold News

Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle

Reserve Bank of Australia Rate Decision Preview: Two makes a cycle

The RBA’s second rate cut in as many months, and together the first in almost three years are likely to be followed by others as the bank tries to stimulate the Australian economy in the face of ebbing domestic and global growth.   

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location