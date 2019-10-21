GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable starts the week clinging to five months highs near 1.3000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Brexit headlines keep being the main driver behind GBP moves. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.3025 resistance. 
 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling, on the daily chart, is spiking above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Cable is trading at levels not seen since mid-May 2019. GBP/USD breaks above 1.30 as DUP rejects the customs union amendment to the Brexit deal.
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The Cable is spiking up above its main SMAs. GBP/USD is trying to break beyond the 1.3025 resistance to drive the market towards 1.3085 and the 1.3140 resistances. 
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at 1.2990, followed by 1.2950/33 zone and the 1.2906 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3004
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.2974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2467
Daily SMA50 1.2341
Daily SMA100 1.2422
Daily SMA200 1.2716
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2988
Previous Daily Low 1.2839
Previous Weekly High 1.299
Previous Weekly Low 1.2515
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2931
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2879
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2784
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.273
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3029
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3178

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high

EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high

The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000

GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000

John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA

Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA

Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits

The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures