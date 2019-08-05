GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable sidelined near multi-month lows and challenging 1.2167 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is stabilizing near the monthly lows above the 1.2100 figure.
  • The levels to beat for buyers are seen at 1.2167 and 1.2190 on the way up. 
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
GBP/USD is stabilizing near multi-month lows attempting to create a correction above the 1.2100 figure while below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. However, bears will need to reclaim the 1.2135 and 1.2100 support to continue the downtrend towards 1.2065, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Cable is challenging the daily highs and the 1.2167 resistance while trading above its main SMAs. The buyers want to break this critical resistance to potentially extend the correction towards 1.2190, 1.2211 and 1.2265, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2164
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.2164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2402
Daily SMA50 1.2553
Daily SMA100 1.2781
Daily SMA200 1.284
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2171
Previous Daily Low 1.209
Previous Weekly High 1.2384
Previous Weekly Low 1.208
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.214
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2121
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2112
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.206
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2031
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2222
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2274

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data

EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data

EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark

Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark

Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.

Gold News

China is buying the Bitcoin rocket

China is buying the Bitcoin rocket

The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  