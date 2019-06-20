GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable rises and finds resistance at the 1.2700 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is on the rise as USD weakens across the board.
  • The level to beat for bulls is 1.2700 resistance. 

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages. The market is rebounding from the 1.2500 handle.


GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable rose sharply this Thursday and found tough resistance near 1.2700 figure. A daily close above that level would be encouraging for bulls to have a run towards 1.2759 (pivot point R2 and previous week high).

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. The 1.2650 and 1.2627 levels are seen as strong support according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2693
Today Daily Change 0.0049
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 1.2644
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2658
Daily SMA50 1.2836
Daily SMA100 1.2965
Daily SMA200 1.2933
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2674
Previous Daily Low 1.2542
Previous Weekly High 1.2759
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2624
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2566
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2433
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2753
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2831

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

