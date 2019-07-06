GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable pops to 1.2750 post-NFP

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for May disappointed the market with only 75k jobs added vs. 185k forecast.
  • The Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) also disappointed at 3.1% vs. 3.2% forecast by analysts.
  • The data is negative for the USD, sending GBP/USD up.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is consolidating the losses established in May below 1.2750 resistance.


GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is trading above the 50 and 100 SMA suggesting a potential bullish momentum in the medium term.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

Cable is testing 1.2750 resistance. A breakout above this level can open the doors to the 1.2800 figure. Immediate support is seen at 1.2670 and 1.2640. 


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2738
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2732
Daily SMA50 1.2914
Daily SMA100 1.3001
Daily SMA200 1.2946
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2743
Previous Daily Low 1.2668
Previous Weekly High 1.2748
Previous Weekly Low 1.2559
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2714
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2663
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2588
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2737
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2777
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2812

 

 

