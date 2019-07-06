GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable pops to 1.2750 post-NFP

The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for May disappointed the market with only 75k jobs added vs. 185k forecast.

The Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) also disappointed at 3.1% vs. 3.2% forecast by analysts.

The data is negative for the USD, sending GBP/USD up.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is consolidating the losses established in May below 1.2750 resistance.



GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is trading above the 50 and 100 SMA suggesting a potential bullish momentum in the medium term.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

Cable is testing 1.2750 resistance. A breakout above this level can open the doors to the 1.2800 figure. Immediate support is seen at 1.2670 and 1.2640.



Additional key levels