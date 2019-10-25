GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily lows, holding above 1.2815 level

  • GBP/USD is bouncing from the 1.2815 support level. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2815/1.2772 support zone.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
In October, the Sterling spiked up above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) and reached levels not seen since mid-May 2019. The Brexit headlines remain the main drivers behind the Pound moves. 

 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is pulling back down below the 1.2900 handle and its 50 SMA. Sellers need a daily break below the 1.2815/1.2772 support zone to potentially reach the 1.2700 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.2880 and 1.2908 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2834
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.2851
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2567
Daily SMA50 1.2408
Daily SMA100 1.243
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2951
Previous Daily Low 1.2787
Previous Weekly High 1.299
Previous Weekly Low 1.2515
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.285
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2888
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2775
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2699
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2939
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3027
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3103

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

