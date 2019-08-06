GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily highs trading sub-1.2210 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is consolidating the losses of the last weeks below the 1.2200 level. 
  • The levels to beat for sellers are seen at 1.2167 and 1.2136 supports.
 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trying to stabilize near the multi-month lows as the market is correcting above the 1.2100 figure. Cable is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. However, bears will need to reclaim the 1.2167 and 1.2136 support to continue the downtrend towards the 1.2100 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Cable is challenging the daily highs and the 1.2211 resistance while trading above its main SMAs. It remains to be seen if bulls can generate a meaningful recovery and break above this resistance to reach the 1.2265 level.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2189
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.2145
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2384
Daily SMA50 1.2543
Daily SMA100 1.277
Daily SMA200 1.2837
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2189
Previous Daily Low 1.2101
Previous Weekly High 1.2384
Previous Weekly Low 1.208
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2155
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2101
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2013
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2277

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

