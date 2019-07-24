GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily highs, trading near 1.2500 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD found resistance at the 1.2510 level in the New York session.
  • The levels to beat for sellers can be seen at 1.2478 and 1.2435, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
Cable is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is attempting to retake the 1.2500 figure as bulls challenge the weekly high.
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is trading below descending 100/200 SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Sellers need a break below 1.2478 support to reach 1.2435 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading between the 1.2510 resistance and the 200 SMA. The market found strong resistance near the 1.2510 level suggesting that the main bear trend remains in effect. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.2510 and 1.2544. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.25
Today Daily Change 0.0062
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.2438
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2543
Daily SMA50 1.2627
Daily SMA100 1.2853
Daily SMA200 1.2868
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2483
Previous Daily Low 1.2418
Previous Weekly High 1.2579
Previous Weekly Low 1.2382
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2381
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2344
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2475
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.254

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data

EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"

GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"

GBP/USD has recovered from the lows and clings to 1.2500 as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is a remote possibility. He is set to nominate his cabinet shortly. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data

USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data

The USD/JPY pair is struggling to set its next short-term direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways in a very tight range near the 180 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level

Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.

Gold News

Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade

Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade

As the IMF just reported, global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade, with emerging markets taking the brunt of the blow. China is getting hit, too, with toymaker Hasbro walking out and the Walmart buyers saying the Chinese manufacturers feel their backs against the wall.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  