GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily highs trading below 1.2154 level

  • GBP/USD is consolidating the intraday gains by trading off the daily high.
  • The market reached 4-day high to 1.2176 level.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Cable is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Cable has been challenging the 1.2173 resistance and the 100 SMA. A break above 1.2173 level could lead to 1.2198, 1.2211 and 1.2249, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
In the short term, as the market retraces down below 1.2154, it could find potential support at 1.2141, 1.2122, 1.2097 and 1.2065, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2158
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 1.2086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2223
Daily SMA50 1.2452
Daily SMA100 1.2683
Daily SMA200 1.2802
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2152
Previous Daily Low 1.205
Previous Weekly High 1.221
Previous Weekly Low 1.2023
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2113
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2089
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.204
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1938
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2243

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

