GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily highs, trading above 1.2312 level

The GBP/USD currency pair is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the Sterling is rebounding sharply from multi-year lows as the bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. On the other hand, the US Dollar is regaining some strength after the release of the better-than-expected United States Non-Manufacturing PMI. The data came in at 56.4 in August vs. 54 forecast by analysts.

