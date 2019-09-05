GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable off daily highs, trading above 1.2312 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is hanging above the August highs. 
  • USD is regaining some strength making GBP/USD corrects down about 30 pips from daily highs. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The GBP/USD currency pair is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, the Sterling is rebounding sharply from multi-year lows as the bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. On the other hand, the US Dollar is regaining some strength after the release of the better-than-expected United States Non-Manufacturing PMI. The data came in at 56.4 in August vs. 54 forecast by analysts.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is consolidating the recent gains above the 1.2312 support. If buyers intend to extend the recent recovery, they need to overcome 1.2348 resistance to drive the market towards 1.2384 and 1.2422 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is off the daily highs while above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 1.2312, 1.2281 and 1.2243 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2317
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.2256
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2151
Daily SMA50 1.2316
Daily SMA100 1.2558
Daily SMA200 1.2755
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2258
Previous Daily Low 1.2071
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2008
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1944
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2319
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2383
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2507

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report

EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report

US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism

GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs to weekly highs above 107 as USD gains traction on ISM data

USD/JPY climbs to weekly highs above 107 as USD gains traction on ISM data

The USD/JPY pair stretched higher and broke above the 107 handle in the last hour as the Greenback staged a decisive recovery on the back of upbeat data.

USD/JPY News

Gold tumbles to $1507, then rebounds to $1520 on a volatile day

Gold tumbles to $1507, then rebounds to $1520 on a volatile day

Gold is having the worst performance so far in months even after trimming losses over the last hour. XAU/USD opened the day above $1,550/oz, near multi-year highs and then collapsed to $1,507, the lowest level in almost three weeks.

Gold News

Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news

Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news

The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures