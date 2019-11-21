GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable nearing the November highs, trading near 1.2960 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable is trading at weekly highs in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2964 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is clinging to the November highs approaching the 1.3000 handle while above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is challenging the 1.2964 resistance while trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. A break above the resistance level can lead to further strength towards the 1.3012 and 1.3093 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is trading just above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.2918, 1.2877 and 1.2824 price levels.  
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.296
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.2922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2877
Daily SMA50 1.2657
Daily SMA100 1.2471
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2932
Previous Daily Low 1.2887
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2915
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2869
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.285
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2959
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2986

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits two-week highs near 1.11 amid trade hopes

EUR/USD hits two-week highs near 1.11 amid trade hopes

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.11, trading at the highest since November 5. Hopes that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are improving the market mood and weighing on the safe-haven dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2950 as Conservatives solidify their lead

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2950 as Conservatives solidify their lead

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.2950 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through

USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through

USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA

Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.

Gold News

Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment

Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment

Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures