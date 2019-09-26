GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable looking at the daily high near 1.2380 level

- The Sterling is rebounding from 2-weeks lows.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2380 resistance.
GBP/USD daily chart
The Pound is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD rebounded from the 1.2320 support and is now challenging the 1.2360 resistance and the 50 SMA. A break above this level should lift spot to the 1.2380 level near the daily highs. If the bulls surpass this level, 1.2415 resistance is most likely on the cards.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2347
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2345
|Daily SMA50
|1.2275
|Daily SMA100
|1.247
|Daily SMA200
|1.2736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.25
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2346
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2405
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2245
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2553
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
