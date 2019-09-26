GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable looking at the daily high near 1.2380 level

  • The Sterling is rebounding from 2-weeks lows.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2380 resistance.

 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 

The Pound is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

 

 

 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 

GBP/USD rebounded from the 1.2320 support and is now challenging the 1.2360 resistance and the 50 SMA. A break above this level should lift spot to the 1.2380 level near the daily highs. If the bulls surpass this level, 1.2415 resistance is most likely on the cards.

 

 

 Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2347
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.235
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2345
Daily SMA50 1.2275
Daily SMA100 1.247
Daily SMA200 1.2736
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.25
Previous Daily Low 1.2346
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2405
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2441
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2245
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2144
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2452
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2553
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2606

 

 

