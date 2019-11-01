GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is hanging near multi-month highs near 1.2950

- GBP/USD is trading mixed in the Friday’s New York session hovering near multi-month highs.
- The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2989 resistance.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2948
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2942
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2711
|Daily SMA50
|1.2479
|Daily SMA100
|1.2439
|Daily SMA200
|1.2713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2894
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3013
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3013
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2945
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2855
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2981
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.302
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3063
