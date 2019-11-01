GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is hanging near multi-month highs near 1.2950

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading mixed in the Friday’s New York session hovering near multi-month highs. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2989 resistance. 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
GBP/USD in October jumped above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) and hit levels not seen since mid-May 2019. Buyers want a conclusive break above the 1.3000 handle and the October high at the 1.3013 level.
 

 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading above the 1.2900 handle and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. Buyers need to break the 1.2989 resistance to open the gates to more gains towards the 1.3024 level and the 1.3100 handle.
 
 

 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
Sterling/Dollar is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at 1.2950, 1.2934 and 1.2907 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2948
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2942
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2711
Daily SMA50 1.2479
Daily SMA100 1.2439
Daily SMA200 1.2713
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2976
Previous Daily Low 1.2894
Previous Weekly High 1.3013
Previous Weekly Low 1.2787
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2945
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2898
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2855
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2981
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.302
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3063

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

