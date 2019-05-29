GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is dropping to a new weekly low

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is currently under bearish pressure. 
  • Can bears break below the 1.2600 figure? 

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is attempting to stabilizing above the 1.2600 figure as it is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). 


GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term.


GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is rebounding from above the 1.2600 figure. Cable is likely attempting to form a bottom above 1.2600 but the momentum is currently bearish. Resistances are seen at 1.2630, 1.2670 and most importantly at the 1.2700 level. A breakdown below 1.2600 on a daily closing basis can potentially open the gates to a new bear leg to the downside.


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.263
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.2653
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2873
Daily SMA50 1.2985
Daily SMA100 1.3015
Daily SMA200 1.2955
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2703
Previous Daily Low 1.2649
Previous Weekly High 1.2815
Previous Weekly Low 1.2605
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2669
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2634
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.258
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2722
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2741

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

