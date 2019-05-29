GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is dropping to a new weekly low

- GBP/USD is currently under bearish pressure.
- Can bears break below the 1.2600 figure?
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD is attempting to stabilizing above the 1.2600 figure as it is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).
Cable is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term.
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
GBP/USD is rebounding from above the 1.2600 figure. Cable is likely attempting to form a bottom above 1.2600 but the momentum is currently bearish. Resistances are seen at 1.2630, 1.2670 and most importantly at the 1.2700 level. A breakdown below 1.2600 on a daily closing basis can potentially open the gates to a new bear leg to the downside.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.263
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2653
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2873
|Daily SMA50
|1.2985
|Daily SMA100
|1.3015
|Daily SMA200
|1.2955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2703
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2649
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2605
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2634
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.258
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2687
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2741
