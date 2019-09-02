GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable is at a stone’s throw from the 2019 low as rumors of snap elections weighs on Pound

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Cable is starting the week on the defensive breaking below the 1.2100 handle. 
  • The levels to beat for sellers are seen at 1.2065, followed by 1.2035 support levels.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The GBP/USD currency pair is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). GBP/USD is on the backfoot as rumors for a snap election in the UK is weighing on the Sterling.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Cable is confined below 1.2091/1.2104 resistance zone and the main SMAs on the 4-hour time frame. The level to beat for bears is seen at the 1.2065 followed by 1.2035/1.2010 zone and 1.1935 level on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The market is having a consolidation just above the 1.2065 level. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.2091/1.2104 levels followed by 1.2130, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2064
Today Daily Change -0.0100
Today Daily Change % -0.82
Today daily open 1.2164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2153
Daily SMA50 1.235
Daily SMA100 1.2586
Daily SMA200 1.2765
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2226
Previous Daily Low 1.2139
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2172
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2127
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2089
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2264
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

