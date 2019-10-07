GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable in search for direction trading near 1.2330 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD starts the week quietly, trading around the 1.2300 handle.
  • The level to beat for bears is at the 1.2275 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). At the start of the week, the market is trapped between the 50 SMA at 1.2254 and the 1.2400 figure. 
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading near the 50 and 200 SMA while the market is trading in a tight trading range. Sellers need a break below1.2305/1.2275 to drive the market towards 1.2224 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute 

 
The Pound/US Dollar exchange rate is ranging within the range of the last two days. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.2326/1.2360 levels. Further up lie 1.2412 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2318
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.2334
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2385
Daily SMA50 1.2252
Daily SMA100 1.2429
Daily SMA200 1.2723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2357
Previous Daily Low 1.2276
Previous Weekly High 1.2414
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2326
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2307
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2288
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2241
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2207
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2369
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2403
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.245

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

