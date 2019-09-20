GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable hovering near daily lows, trading sub-1.2500 figure

By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling dropped sharply this Friday as EU doubts the UK proposals on Brexit. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2460 support level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Pound is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, this market has been on the rise in Septembre. It has been fighting for the 1.2500 handle in the last week. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However, the market is challenging the 1.2460/78 support zone as bears created a sharp reversal down this Friday. If the market break below the 1.2460 level, GBP/USD can correct down towards 1.2405 and 1.2340 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Sterling is challenging the 200 SMA. Immediate resistance is the 1.2510 level followed by 1.2530 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2479
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.2522
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2308
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2496
Daily SMA200 1.2739
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2561
Previous Daily Low 1.2438
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2453
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2384
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2576
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2698

 

 

