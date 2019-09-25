GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable hovering at two-weeks lows, near 1.2360 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP remains under heavy pressure after the London close.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2360 support.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The market broke below the 100 SMA and is settling above the 1.2360 support. A breakdown of this level can expose the 1.2320 and 1.2280 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Analysis.
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
 
 
The market is under heavy pressure near two week’s lows. Immediate resistance is seen at 1.2380 followed by the 1.2415 price level.
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2357
Today Daily Change -0.0136
Today Daily Change % -1.09
Today daily open 1.2493
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2338
Daily SMA50 1.2276
Daily SMA100 1.2476
Daily SMA200 1.2737
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2504
Previous Daily Low 1.2414
Previous Weekly High 1.2583
Previous Weekly Low 1.2393
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.247
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2437
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.238
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2347
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2527
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.256
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2617

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines

EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines

News that Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump fueled risk aversion but were later offset by news that the US Justice Department concluded that Trump didn’t violate the campaign finance laws. EUR/USD measly 30 pips away from multi-year lows.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD has fallen toward 1.2350. Parliament has reconvened and considers the next steps. Elections, a motion of no confidence and a Brexit extension are all on the cards.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart

USD/JPY: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart

China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.

USD/JPY News

Gold holds weaker below $1530, downside remains limited amid cautious mood

Gold holds weaker below $1530, downside remains limited amid cautious mood

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above $1525 level.

Gold News

Markets shrug off impeachment attempt

Markets shrug off impeachment attempt

Aside from the Dow, which has bounced thanks to a solid opening from Boeing, the overall atmosphere so far this afternoon is erring on the side of bearishness, at least in the short-term.

Read more

