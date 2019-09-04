GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable hits 3-day highs challenging the 1.2185 level

- The Sterling cheers shrinking chances of a no-deal Brexit.
- GBP/USD is also supported by broad-based USD weakness.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2186
|Today Daily Change
|0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|1.208
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2145
|Daily SMA50
|1.2324
|Daily SMA100
|1.2566
|Daily SMA200
|1.2758
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1958
|Previous Weekly High
|1.231
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2139
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1842
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2287
EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.
GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is closer to 1.22 up some 100 pips. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY: consolidation continues
Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.
Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1535 region.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.