GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable hits 3-day highs challenging the 1.2185 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling cheers shrinking chances of a no-deal Brexit.
  • GBP/USD is also supported by broad-based USD weakness.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The GBP/USD exchange rate is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is rebounding sharply from multi-year lows as chances of a no-deal Brexit are shrinking and USD weakness.
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2185 level and the 50/200 SMAs. To continue the recovery, buyers need to overcome the 1.2223 resistance to reach 1.2243 and 1.2274 levels on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is off the daily highs while trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a correction up in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 1.2185, 1.2165, 1.2140/1.2128 support zone and the 1.2103 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2186
Today Daily Change 0.0106
Today Daily Change % 0.88
Today daily open 1.208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2145
Daily SMA50 1.2324
Daily SMA100 1.2566
Daily SMA200 1.2758
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2107
Previous Daily Low 1.1958
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2015
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1842
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2287

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

