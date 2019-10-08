GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable enters the Asian session below the 1.2230 level

- GBP/USD tumbled to multi-week lows this Tuesday.
- GBP/USD is under bearish pressure below the 1.2300 handle.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2219
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|1.2292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2382
|Daily SMA50
|1.2254
|Daily SMA100
|1.2425
|Daily SMA200
|1.2721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2337
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2287
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2255
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2323
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2373
