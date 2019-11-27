GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable easing from session’s highs below 1.2900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable is trading mixed this week fighting for the 1.2900 handle.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2820 level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is battling for the 1.2900 handle as the market is correcting the massive October’s rally. However, the market keeps an underlying bullish bias while above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is trading just below the 1.2900 figure and the 50 SMAs, suggesting a mild bearish bias in the medium term. A break below 1.2870 and 1.2820 could attract selling interest and drive the market towards the 1.2785 and 1.2742 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Sterling is trading below a downward sloping 200 SMA, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistance is expected at the 1.2900/1.2910 price zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2873
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2864
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2882
Daily SMA50 1.2692
Daily SMA100 1.2485
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2908
Previous Daily Low 1.2835
Previous Weekly High 1.2986
Previous Weekly Low 1.2821
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.288
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2903
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2943
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2977

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

