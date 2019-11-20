GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable easing from November highs, challenging the 1.2900 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The cable is trading at its lowest since the start of the week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2890 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The pound is currently consolidating the October’s rally in the 1.2800-1.3000 price zone. GBP/USD, last month, reached levels not seen since mid-May 2019. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
 
GBP/USD is drifting down from the monthly highs while challenging the 1.2890 support level. A break below it could lead to an extension of the decline towards the 1.2870 and 1.2820 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is trading at daily lows below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 1.2910, 1.2940 and 1.2957 price levels.  
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2893
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.2929
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2877
Daily SMA50 1.2645
Daily SMA100 1.2468
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.297
Previous Daily Low 1.291
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2933
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2947
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2902
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2876
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2842
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2997
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3024

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC

Gold loses momentum ahead of $1,480 as focus remains on trade, FOMC

The XAU/USD pair extended its steady recovery that started last week and touched a fresh two-week high of $1,479 before losing its traction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1,473.50.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures