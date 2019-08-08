GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable drops to 3-day lows challenging the 1.2100 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is weakening as the US Dollar is having a modest uptick.
  • The levels to beat for sellers are seen at 1.2082 and 1.2060 supports.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
Cable is under heavy selling pressure near multi-month lows as the market is dropping below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Bears broke below 1.2116 support, opening the doors to further losses towards 1.2082, 1.2060, 1.2035 and the 1.2000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Cable is trading at fresh 3-day lows below its main SMAs, suggesting further weakness in the short term. Immediate resistance can be seen near 1.2116, 1.2154, 1.2186 and the 1.2212 levels.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.212
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.2142
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2351
Daily SMA50 1.2523
Daily SMA100 1.2749
Daily SMA200 1.2831
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2192
Previous Daily Low 1.2121
Previous Weekly High 1.2384
Previous Weekly Low 1.208
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2148
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2111
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2081
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.204
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2182
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2223
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2253

 

 

