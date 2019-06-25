GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable declining on Fed’s Bullard comment, eyes on Powell

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

Less dovish than expected comments from Fed’s Bullard send the USD up across the board. The market is now going to focus on Fed’s Powell at 17.00 GMT.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is finding resistance below the 1.2800 handle and the 50 SMA. 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is trading below its 200 SMA suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The next supports are at 1.2682, 1.2659 and 1.2603 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is trading below its main SMA suggesting a potential correction down in the near term.  Resistances are seen at 1.2708, 1.2750 and 1.2800 levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.269
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 1.274
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2665
Daily SMA50 1.2815
Daily SMA100 1.2955
Daily SMA200 1.2927
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2768
Previous Daily Low 1.2708
Previous Weekly High 1.275
Previous Weekly Low 1.2506
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2745
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.273
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.271
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2679
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.265
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.277
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2799
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.283

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

