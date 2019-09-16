GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable correcting down and settling near 1.2420 price level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling has been in correction mode this Monday.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2420/07 support zone.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, in September, the market has been rebounding sharply to the 1.2500 handle.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The Pound is trading above the main SMAs as the market ran to the 1.2507 price level last Friday. Buyers will need to reclaim this level if they want to target 1.2510 and 1.2570 to the upside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Sterling is in consolidation mode near the 1.2420 support and the 100 SMA. The market is likely going to continue correcting lower, but sellers have strong levels of support to go through. On the way down, 1.2420/07 and 1.2394 is a tough nut to crack. After which comes the 1.2342 price level, into last week’s range, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2422
Today Daily Change -0.0080
Today Daily Change % -0.64
Today daily open 1.2502
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2245
Daily SMA50 1.228
Daily SMA100 1.2517
Daily SMA200 1.2741
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2508
Previous Daily Low 1.2318
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2435
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.239
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2378
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2567
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2632
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2757

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

