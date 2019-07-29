GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable continues bleeding as the London session comes to an end, sub-1.2240

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is at its lowest since March 2017.
  • The 1.2189 level can be the next pit-stop for bears, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
Cable is sharply down to multi-month lows as a no-deal Brexit is looming. 
 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
 
GBP/USD is trading below the 1.2240 support as the market made a vertical move down this Monday. Bears objective is to reach 1.2189 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Cable is trading near daily lows as the sellers generated a strong bear move. Resistances are seen near 1.2240, 1.2264, 1.2285, 1.2304, 1.2336 and 1.2381, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2225
Today Daily Change -0.0157
Today Daily Change % -1.27
Today daily open 1.2382
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2506
Daily SMA50 1.2606
Daily SMA100 1.2834
Daily SMA200 1.2858
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2464
Previous Daily Low 1.2376
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2409
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.243
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2351
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.232
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2263
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2438
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2526

 

 

