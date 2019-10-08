GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable consolidating recent losses just above the 1.2200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the Pound is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Sterling is weak as pessimism on pessimism over Brexit.
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is under bearish pressure below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The spot is challenging the 1.2224/20 support zone. A breakdown below this level could expose the currency pair to further losses towards the 1.2114 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute 

 
The Sterling is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a downward bias in the short term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.2253, 1.2276 and 1.2305 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2214
Today Daily Change -0.0078
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 1.2292
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2382
Daily SMA50 1.2254
Daily SMA100 1.2425
Daily SMA200 1.2721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2337
Previous Daily Low 1.2287
Previous Weekly High 1.2414
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2318
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2273
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2255
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2223
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2323
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2355
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2373

 

 

