GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable consolidating last week losses just above 1.2500 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is starting the week in consolidation mode.
  • The main supports on the way down can be seen near the 1.2570 and 1.2617 levels.

Cable is consolidating the losses seen last Friday. The release of the June’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) which came much better-than-expected sent the USD up across the board. The US economy added 224K jobs vs.160K forecast.


GBP/USD daily chart


GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is now stabilizing near 1.2500.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart


GBP/USD is consolidating below 1.2540 resistance and its main SMAs. Sellers need to break below 1.2507 (current daily low) to reach 1.2470 and 1.2430. according the Technical Confluences Indicator

GBP/USD 30-minute chart


GBP/USD is under strong bearish pressure below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.2540, 1.2570 and 1.2617, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2522
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2647
Daily SMA50 1.2755
Daily SMA100 1.2931
Daily SMA200 1.2904
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2588
Previous Daily Low 1.2481
Previous Weekly High 1.2706
Previous Weekly Low 1.2481
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2522
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2547
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2475
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2424
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2368
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2689

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

