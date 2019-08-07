GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable confined in a tight range below 1.2212, remains vulnerable to the downside

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is consolidating last week losses below the 1.2212 resistance.
  • The levels to beat for sellers are seen at 1.2116 and 1.2085 supports.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
Cable remains under pressure near multi-month lows as the market is trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Bears could soon break the 1.2116 support, opening the doors to further losses towards 1.2085, 1.2060, 1.2035 and the 1.2000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Cable is ending the day in the lower part of its daily range below its SMAs. Immediate resistance can be seen near 1.2154, 1.2186 and the 1.2212 levels.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2143
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.2168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2369
Daily SMA50 1.2533
Daily SMA100 1.2759
Daily SMA200 1.2834
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.221
Previous Daily Low 1.2134
Previous Weekly High 1.2384
Previous Weekly Low 1.208
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2163
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2131
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2094
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2055
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2208
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2247
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2284

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1200, dollar takes a breathe

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1200, dollar takes a breathe

The EUR/USD pair eased toward the current 1.1200 region on the back of a bounce in equities and recovering government debt yields after a poor US auction. Trade tensions remain the main market theme.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD is trading at 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls take gold to another level, the $1500s

Gold bulls take gold to another level, the $1500s

Gold prices have been capped at fresh highs through the $1500 psychological level as investors bank, once again, on the idea that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again as soon as next month, sparling some relief in US stocks with benchmarks paring back most of the session's losses.

Gold News

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  