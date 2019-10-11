GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clings to multi-month highs near 1.2700 into the London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EU27 tunnel negotiations with the United Kingdom triggered another leg up. 
  • GBP/USD is keeping the bullish pressure on into the London close. 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The Cable, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, GBP/USD is up about 500 pips from the October lows as the Cable is on track to its biggest two-day rally since 2016. The last leg up was triggered as EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier gave the green light from the EU27 for a tunnel negotiation with the United Kingdom.
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2700 handle into the London close. If the market breaks above this level the next resistance of interest can be the 1.2800 handle. 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Sterling is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.2600, 1.2543/30 zone and the 1.2477 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.269
Today Daily Change 0.0246
Today Daily Change % 1.98
Today daily open 1.2444
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2375
Daily SMA50 1.2262
Daily SMA100 1.2413
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.247
Previous Daily Low 1.2204
Previous Weekly High 1.2414
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2368
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2275
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2107
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.201
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2806

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism

EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism

EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD roars to 1.27 as Brexit talks accelerate

GBP/USD roars to 1.27 as Brexit talks accelerate

GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, up 2%. The EU gave a green light to intensive Brexit talks as a deal is within reach. Reports that the UK made a concession on Northern Ireland are emerging. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold slumps to nine-day lows near $1,480 on upbeat market mood

Gold slumps to nine-day lows near $1,480 on upbeat market mood

After closing the previous day below the $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide on Friday with the precious metal struggling to find demand in the risk-on atmosphere.

Gold News

US Pres. Trump hints on a likely trade deal with China, risk-on at full steam

US Pres. Trump hints on a likely trade deal with China, risk-on at full steam

The next tweet out by the US President Trump hints about a probable trade deal with China, citing: “One of the great things about the China Deal is the fact that, for various reasons, we do not have to go through the very long and politically complex Congressional Approval Process..."

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures