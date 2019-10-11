GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clings to multi-month highs near 1.2700 into the London close

The Cable, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). However, GBP/USD is up about 500 pips from the October lows as the Cable is on track to its biggest two-day rally since 2016. The last leg up was triggered as EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier gave the green light from the EU27 for a tunnel negotiation with the United Kingdom.

