GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable clings to daily gains above 1.2210 ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is currently pulling back up and correcting the Boris Johnson-inspired selloff. 
  • Support is now seen at 1.2210, 1.2190 and 1.2165 levels.
  • The FOMC at 18:00 GMT can lead to high volatility on the Cable.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
 
Cable is correcting the losses triggered by UK PM Boris Johnson in the early part of the week. A no-deal Brexit sent the Pound down across the board. Later on this Wednesday at 18:00 GMT, the FOMC meeting can spark high volatility. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut 25 bps. The market will pay close attention to Fed’s Chairman Powell comments at 18:30 during the press conference.
 
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2216 resistance and Wednesday high. The correction up could extend towards 1.2266 and 1.2291, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
Cable is above the 50/100 SMAs, suggesting a pullback up in the short term. Support can be located at 1.2210, 1.2190, 1.2165, 1.2133 and 1.2100 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2223
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.59
Today daily open 1.2151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2463
Daily SMA50 1.2585
Daily SMA100 1.2815
Daily SMA200 1.285
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2228
Previous Daily Low 1.2119
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2161
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1995
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2213
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2276
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war

EUR/USD extends recovery as Trump escalates the trade war

The dollar keeps falling against major rivals, risk-off kicks in after US President Trump announces “a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China.”

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region

GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region

The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions

USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions

The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion

Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.

Gold News

Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement

Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement

Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  