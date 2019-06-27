GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenging weekly lows near 1.2670 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is challenging the weekly lows below the 1.2700 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is 1.2670 support.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is challenging the weekly low below the 1.2700 figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is trading just below the 200 SMA suggesting potential weakness in the medium term. The level to beat for bears is 1.2659 support. If broken 1.2603 can become the next target for sellers, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is challenging 1.2670 support while below its main SMAs suggesting a potential correction down in the near term. Resistances are seen at 1.2706, 1.2750 and 1.2800 levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.267
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2689
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.267
Daily SMA50 1.2801
Daily SMA100 1.295
Daily SMA200 1.2923
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2708
Previous Daily Low 1.2663
Previous Weekly High 1.275
Previous Weekly Low 1.2506
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2691
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.268
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2665
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2641
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.262
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2732
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2756

 

 

EUR/USD muted around 1.1350/60 for a second consecutive day

The EUR/USD pair struggles for direction after reaching a fresh three-month high earlier this week. Focus on weekend G-20 summit and EU Council. Soft German inflation and mixed US data kept investors side-lined.

GBP/USD erases gains and pressures weekly lows

GBP/USD trades in the 1.2660 region, pressuring weekly lows as optimism about US-China trade truce fades. High-yielding assets become less attractive, the dollar´s demand still quite limited.

USD/JPY extends retreat from 1-week highs to test daily lows

The USD/JPY dropped to 107.65, slightly above Asian session lows and remains near the lows. Earlier today peaked at 108.15, the highest level in a week before turning to the downside. 

Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows

Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.

Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting

Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.

