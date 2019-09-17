GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenging the 1.2425 resistance in the New York session

- The Sterling has been correcting on Monday and early Tuesday to the 1.2400 support zone.
- This Tuesday the market is in search of direction as the 1.2425 is likely an important resistance to watch for.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2417
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.226
|Daily SMA50
|1.2278
|Daily SMA100
|1.2512
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2506
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2399
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2508
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2234
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.244
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2465
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2384
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2338
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2491
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2597
