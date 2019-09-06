GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenging daily lows as Fed's Powell is speaking

  • The Sterling is easing from the weekly high. 
  • The key level to beat for bears is the 1.2281 support. 
  • Fed's Powell is speaking and is optimistic about the economy in the United States, helping USD. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, Earlier in the New York session, the Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) in the United States (US) came in below expectations with only 130K jobs added in August vs. 158K forecast. However, the wages, the Average Hourly Earnings, beat expectations with 3.2% vs. 3.1% forecast. Federal Reserve’s Chairman says that the “economy continues to perform well, longest expansion since records began.”

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is consolidating the recent gains above the 1.2281 support. If bulls intend to resume the recent recovery, the market will need to regain the 1.2348 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading near the daily lows below the 50 SMAs and challenging the 100 SMA. The market is consolidating in the near term. Bears need to reclaim the 1.2281 support followed by the 1.2243 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2289
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 1.2331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2161
Daily SMA50 1.2309
Daily SMA100 1.2552
Daily SMA200 1.2753
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2354
Previous Daily Low 1.221
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2265
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2243
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2154
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2099
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2442
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2531

 

 

