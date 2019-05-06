GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenging 1.2750 resistance ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

- The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for may is scheduled at 14:00 GMT. The data can provide volatility in USD-related currency pairs.
- GBP/USD is testing 1.2750. Can the bulls reach 1.2800 figure?
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD is currently up for the fourth consecutive day as the market is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).
Cable is challenging the 1.2750 level as the market is trading above the 50 and 100 SMA.
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
GBP/USD bulls need a break above 1.2750 to reach 1.2800 figure. On the flip side, if bears pierce below 1.2700 the market can correct towards 1.2670 and 1.2640 support.
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2763
|Daily SMA50
|1.2932
|Daily SMA100
|1.3006
|Daily SMA200
|1.295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2715
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2642
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2748
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2559
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2613
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2759
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2802
