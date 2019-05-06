GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenging 1.2750 resistance ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for may is scheduled at 14:00 GMT. The data can provide volatility in USD-related currency pairs.
  • GBP/USD is testing 1.2750. Can the bulls reach 1.2800 figure?

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is currently up for the fourth consecutive day as the market is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). 


GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is challenging the 1.2750 level as the market is trading above the 50 and 100 SMA.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD bulls need a break above 1.2750 to reach 1.2800 figure. On the flip side, if bears pierce below 1.2700 the market can correct towards 1.2670 and 1.2640 support.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2736
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2763
Daily SMA50 1.2932
Daily SMA100 1.3006
Daily SMA200 1.295
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2715
Previous Daily Low 1.2642
Previous Weekly High 1.2748
Previous Weekly Low 1.2559
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2687
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.267
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2656
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2613
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2583
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2729
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2759
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2802

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs

The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further

The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data

ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.

USD/JPY News

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

World trade heading for the worst year since 2009

The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth. 

Read more

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330

The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.

Gold News

