GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable challenging 1.2750 resistance ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for may is scheduled at 14:00 GMT. The data can provide volatility in USD-related currency pairs.

GBP/USD is testing 1.2750. Can the bulls reach 1.2800 figure?

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is currently up for the fourth consecutive day as the market is trading below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).



GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is challenging the 1.2750 level as the market is trading above the 50 and 100 SMA.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD bulls need a break above 1.2750 to reach 1.2800 figure. On the flip side, if bears pierce below 1.2700 the market can correct towards 1.2670 and 1.2640 support.

Additional key levels