GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable calm at 2-week lows, trading sub-1.2600

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is under pressure below the 1.2600 handle.
  • Cable is trading in a tight range as markets are closed in the United States.

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is under bearish pressure below the 1.2600 figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Cable is trading in a tight range below 1.2590 resistance and its main SMAs suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. The market can continue to slide down towards 1.2540, 1.2508 and to the 1.2482 level if bears gather enough steam, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is under selling pressure below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the short term. Resistances can be located near 1.2590, 1.2613 and 1.2665, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2574
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.257
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2664
Daily SMA50 1.2769
Daily SMA100 1.2937
Daily SMA200 1.2909
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2603
Previous Daily Low 1.2557
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2661
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2574
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.255
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2531
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2505
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2596
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2622
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2641

 

