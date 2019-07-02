GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable bouncing and challenging the daily high near 1.2645 resistance

  • GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure below the 1.2700 handle.
  • The market is currently challenging the daily high near 1.2645 resistance.

 
GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is under pressure below the 1.2700 figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
Cable is sliding below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. The market is bouncing from near the 1.2600 figure and is now testing 1.2645 resistance. If broken to the upside, the market could climb to 1.2665 and 1.2683 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum. Bears want a continuation down as they can target 1.2617, 1.2591, 1.2545, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2636
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2675
Daily SMA50 1.2782
Daily SMA100 1.2942
Daily SMA200 1.2915
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2706
Previous Daily Low 1.2632
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2661
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.266
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2613
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2687
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2734
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2761

 

 

