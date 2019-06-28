GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable back down to 1.2700 after hitting 3-day highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is back near the 1.2700 figure.
  • The market rejected 1.2730 resistance as the market reached 3-day high. 

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is back near the 1.2700 figure.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart
 

Cable is trading above its main SMAs suggesting potential bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls want to reach 1.2752 and 1.2800 resistances to the upside. 


GBP/USD 30-minute chart
 

The market found resistance at 1.2730. Looking down support is at 1.2686 and 1.2665, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2703
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.2676
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2673
Daily SMA50 1.2795
Daily SMA100 1.2947
Daily SMA200 1.292
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2726
Previous Daily Low 1.2661
Previous Weekly High 1.275
Previous Weekly Low 1.2506
Previous Monthly High 1.3178
Previous Monthly Low 1.2559
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2701
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2585
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2714
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2779

 

 

