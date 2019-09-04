GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable approaching 1.2250 as lawmakers reject motion to hold general election

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The GBP/USD currency pair is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is rebounding sharply from multi-year lows as the chances of a no-deal Brexit are shrinking and the US Dollar is on the back foot. Additionally, it has just been reported that lawmakers rejected motion to hold general election, sending GBP/USD higher.
 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2243 level as the market is trading above its main SMAs. If buyers overcome 1.2243, the market is set to move up towards 1.2274 and 1.2314 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is trading at its daily highs while above its main SMAs, suggesting a correction up in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 1.2222, 1.2185 and 1.2165 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2236
Today Daily Change 0.0156
Today Daily Change % 1.29
Today daily open 1.208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2145
Daily SMA50 1.2324
Daily SMA100 1.2566
Daily SMA200 1.2758
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2107
Previous Daily Low 1.1958
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2015
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.199
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1842
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2287

 

 

