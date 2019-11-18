GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cable advances to monthly highs, approaching the 1.3000 handle

  • GBP/USD is starting the week by extending last week’s gains.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3012 resistance. 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
 
The sterling is currently correcting the October’s rally in the 1.2800-1.3000 price zone. GBP/USD, last month, reached levels not seen since mid-May 2019. 
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
 
GBP/USD hit a new monthly high this Monday as the market is grinding up toward the 1.3000 handle. The bulls are currently in control above the main simple moving averages (SMAs). However, a break above the 1.3012 resistance level seems to be necessary to confirm a potential run-up to the 1.3093 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The spot is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. There is a dense cluster of support levels awaiting in the1.2932, 1.2910, 1.2892 and 1.2870 zone, suggesting that bears might have a lot of work to do if they intend to reach 1.2824, key support, on the way down.
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.296
Today Daily Change 0.0055
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 1.2905
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2874
Daily SMA50 1.2622
Daily SMA100 1.2461
Daily SMA200 1.2703
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2918
Previous Daily Low 1.2867
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2899
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2887
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2845
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2823
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2978

 

 

