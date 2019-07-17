GBP/USD technical analysis: Buyers can enter around 25-month old support-line

- A medium-term descending trend-line support seems capable enough to trigger GBP/USD pullback amid oversold RSI levels.
- 1.2580/85 is likely immediate key resistance to watch.
Even after declining to a fresh 27-month low, the GBP/USD pair is yet to slip beneath key support-line as it takes the rounds to 1.2418 while heading into the UK session on Wednesday.
A downward sloping trend-line stretched since June 2017, at 1.2370, acts as nearby and crucial support for sellers to watch amid oversold levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI).
If bears refrain from respecting 1.2370, late-March 2017 low surrounding 1.2335/40 and the same month bottom around 1.2110 could be on their radars.
Meanwhile, lows marked during June 18 and July 12 near 1.2510 act as adjacent resistance, a break of which can trigger the pair’s recovery to weekly top close to 1.2580.
On a broader view, 1.2785/90 area comprising June month high could be watched as a key to the upside.
GBP/USD weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2419
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.2407
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2599
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.2891
|Daily SMA200
|1.2885
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2522
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2396
|Previous Weekly High
|1.258
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2316
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2487
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2613
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
